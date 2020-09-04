UrduPoint.com
Iran Says Reissue Of Mohammed Cartoons Is 'provocation'

Iran has condemned as a "provocation" French magazine Charlie Hebdo's republication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed to mark the opening of the trial into a 2015 attack on its offices by Islamist extremists

Tehran (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Iran has condemned as a "provocation" French magazine Charlie Hebdo's republication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed to mark the opening of the trial into a 2015 attack on its offices by Islamist extremists.

In a statement issued late Thursday, the foreign ministry said the reissue of the cartoons, first published by a Danish newspaper in 2005, was an "insult" to more than one billion Muslims around the world.

"The offensive act by the French publication... is a provocation," the ministry said.

"Any insult or disrespect towards islam's holy prophet... or the other prophets of God (the Jewish and Christian figures also recognised by Muslims)... is absolutely unacceptable," it added.

It called for freedom of expression to be used in a constructive manner to forge "greater understanding between religions".

