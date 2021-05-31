UrduPoint.com
Iran Says Release Of Oil Tanker Last Week Ordered By Indonesian Court

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:53 PM

The release of an Iranian tanker that was detained by the Indonesian coast guard in January was ordered by the country's court, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The release of an Iranian tanker that was detained by the Indonesian coast guard in January was ordered by the country's court, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

The Iranian-flagged vessel was freed last Friday after 125 days of detention.

"Regarding the detained tanker in Indonesia: the Indonesian Ambassador in Tehran [Ronny Prasetyo Yuliantoro] was repeatedly summoned to the foreign ministry to discuss and find a solution to this problem... It should be noted that the Indonesian court did not find any serious charges against the ship.

Some of them it recognized, and some of them it did not. This just shows the competence and impartiality of the court in this process," Khatibzadeh said in a statement published by the ministry's Telegram channel.

He stressed that Tehran was particularly meticulous about navigation and international law when it comes to dealings with unfriendly countries.

The Indonesian coast guard detained the Iranian tanker and another vessel under the Panamanian flag on January 24 on suspicion that they were carrying illegal oil.

