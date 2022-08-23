Iran Says Seized Ship Smuggling About 150 Tonnes of Oil Off Coast of Qeshm Island

Iran's coast guard on Tuesday seized a ship carrying close to 150 tonnes of smuggled fuel off the coast of Qeshm Island in southern Iran, Mojtaba Ghahremani, the chief justice of Hormozgan Province, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Iran's coast guard on Tuesday seized a ship carrying close to 150 tonnes of smuggled fuel off the coast of Qeshm Island in southern Iran, Mojtaba Ghahremani, the chief justice of Hormozgan Province, said.

"A barge carrying 147,800 liters of smuggled fuel was detained in the waters of Qeshm Island," Iran's Tasnim news Agency quoted Ghahremani as saying.

He added that all seven crew members of the ship were detained.