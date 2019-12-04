UrduPoint.com
Iran Says Still Ready For Talks If US Lifts Sanctions

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 04:31 PM

Iran is willing to return to the negotiating table if the United States first drops sanctions, President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Iran is willing to return to the negotiating table if the United States first drops sanctions, President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday.

European countries have been pushing for talks with Iran to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal that has all but collapsed since the United States withdrew and reimposed sanctions last year.

Rouhani has long demanded the lifting of US sanctions for Iran's return to talks under the auspices of the so-called P5+1 that reached the deal -- the five veto-wielding permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany.

The decision came at a sensitive time ahead of a February parliamentary election.

"If they are prepared to put aside the sanctions, we are ready to talk and negotiate, even at the level of heads of the 5+1 countries," Rouhani said in remarks aired live on state television.

"We are under sanctions. This situation... is (because of) incitement by the Zionists and the region's reactionary," he said.

His remarks came after France and Germany raised the possibility of triggering a mechanism in the deal that could lead to the reimposition of UNsanctions.

