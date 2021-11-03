Iran says stopped US navy seizing tanker in Sea of Oman1

(@FahadShabbir)

Tehran, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Iran said Wednesday it had thwarted an attempt by the US navy to seize a tanker in the Sea of Oman carrying its oil, state television reported.

It gave no details of the date of the incident or the country where the vessel is registered in the report which comes amid faltering efforts to revive Iran's nuclear deal with world powers that would see a lifting of US sanctions on its oil exports.