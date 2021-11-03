UrduPoint.com

Iran Says Stopped US Navy Seizing Tanker In Sea Of Oman1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 04:10 PM

Iran says stopped US navy seizing tanker in Sea of Oman1

Iran said Wednesday it had thwarted an attempt by the US navy to seize a tanker in the Sea of Oman carrying its oil, state television reported

Tehran, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Iran said Wednesday it had thwarted an attempt by the US navy to seize a tanker in the Sea of Oman carrying its oil, state television reported.

It gave no details of the date of the incident or the country where the vessel is registered in the report which comes amid faltering efforts to revive Iran's nuclear deal with world powers that would see a lifting of US sanctions on its oil exports.

Related Topics

World Exports Iran Nuclear Oman Oil TV

Recent Stories

Uzbek delegation visits Torkham Border, PMA Kakul

Uzbek delegation visits Torkham Border, PMA Kakul

2 minutes ago
 More investigation needed on Tigray genocide claim ..

More investigation needed on Tigray genocide claims: UN

2 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan to be premier for next 5 years: Dr Shah ..

Imran Khan to be premier for next 5 years: Dr Shahbaz Gill

2 minutes ago
 PNCA organizes puppet show at 'Lok Mela'

PNCA organizes puppet show at 'Lok Mela'

7 minutes ago
 NH&MP briefs more than 1.8 mln road users on safet ..

NH&MP briefs more than 1.8 mln road users on safety

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.