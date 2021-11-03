Iran says stopped US Navy seizing tanker in Sea of Oman

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 10:11 PM

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said Wednesday they had thwarted an attempt by the US Navy to seize a tanker in the Sea of Oman carrying its oil.

The sequence of events was initially reported by state television, without specifying the date.

In a statement on its website Sepahnews, the IRGC later suggested that the incident occurred over a week ago.

It said US forces had seized the tanker laden with oil and "transferred its cargo to another tanker".

The IRGC's naval forces, with air support, subsequently captured the second tanker, thwarting a second attempt by the US Navy to retake the tanker, according to the statement.

The report said that the "Americans had left the area" and that the tanker had docked at Bandar Abbas port at 8:00am (0430 GMT) on October 25.

