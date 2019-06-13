Iran says tanker 'attacks' as Japan PM visits 'suspicious'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Iran's foreign minister said reported attacks on two tankers off the Iranian coast just as Japan 's prime minister held talks in Tehran on Thursday, was more than suspicious.

"Reported attacks on Japan-related tankers occurred while PM @AbeShinzo was meeting with Ayatollah @khamenei_ir for extensive and friendly talks.

Suspicious doesn't begin to describe what likely transpired this morning," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday morning, seeking to ease soaring tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi too expressed "concern" over the coincidence of the reported tanker attacks with Abe's visit, saying it was "against regional and trans-regional efforts... towards reducing tensions.""Iran supports cooperation and talks in the region," he added.