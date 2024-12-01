Iran Says To 'firmly Support' Damascus After Rebel Attacks
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Iran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi said Sunday he will leave Tehran for Damascus to deliver a message of support for Syria's government and armed forces, state media said, after a lighting advance by rebels.
Hezbollah of Lebanon has for years fought on the side of the Syrian government.
"I am going to Damascus to convey the message of the Islamic Republic to the Syrian government," Araghchi said, emphasising Tehran will "firmly support the Syrian government and army," the IRNA state news agency reported.
