TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump's departure from the office has resulted in reduced tensions in the international arena, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday.

"With the departure of the Trump administration, the world has got out of the stress state, a new situation has emerged in the international atmosphere," Rabiei said.

The government added that Iran did not have official contacts with the new administration under US President Joe Biden, stressing that Tehran was waiting for the US to fulfill its commitments and lift sanctions from Iran.

"We have no contact with the new US administration. We are still waiting for the US administration's official position concerning returning to commitments and lifting illegal sanctions as an inseparable part of these commitments," the government wrote on its Twitter account.

In 2015, Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), stipulating the removal of international sanctions from Tehran in exchange for it scaling down its nuclear program.

In 2018, Trump pulled the United States out of the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran. Tehran responded by gradually abandoning its own commitments. On January 22, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that the window of opportunity for the new US administration to return to the deal had limits, as Iran was determined to achieve the removal of sanctions.