Iran Says U.S. Cyber Attacks On Rocket Launchers "failed Attempt"

Mon 24th June 2019 | 02:45 PM

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The recent U.S. cyber attacks against Iranian missile control systems were failed to cause problems for Iran, Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi tweeted on Monday.

"They (the American) try hard, but they haven't yet carried out a successful attack," Jahromi said.

Western media reported on Saturday that the Pentagon launched a cyber attack on Iranian rocket launch systems which disabled the military machinery.

On Monday, the Iranian minister decried U.S. cyber attacks on Iran over the past years, saying that "We have been facing cyber-terrorism for a long time." "Last year, we neutralized 33 million attacks with the (national) firewall," Jahromi added.

The U.S. recent attacks on Iran's rocket systems came following Iran's downing of a U.S. drone in the southern waters of the country on Thursday. Iran said U.S. drone had entered Iranian airspace, which Washington denied.

Tension has risen between Iran and the United States after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out Washington from the Iranian 2015 landmark nuclear deal in May 2018 and reimposed energy and financial sanctions, removed under the deal, on Iran.

Iran has suspended parts of its commitments subject to the nuclear deal and have threatened to go further.

Recently, the U.S. army dispatched aircraft carriers and bombers to the region and announced that it will add 1000 soldiers to its troops in the region.

More Stories From World

