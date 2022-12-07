UrduPoint.com

Iran Says US, France, Germany Use Undue Influence On Weapons Trade Between EU, Gulf States

December 07, 2022

The United States and several European countries, including France and Germany, are using their influence to control weapons trade in the Gulf region and prevent Arab countries from reaching arms agreements with the EU, Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib said on Wednesday.

Khatib said that Tehran obtained documents that prove the US has been using its influence over the Arab Gulf states to "prevent them from engaging in lucrative weapons and trade deals" with the European nations, according to Iranian news agency IRNA.

"This means that the Americans have taken Europe hostage, and specifically France and Germany," the minister was quoted by the news agency as saying.

Khatib noted that the EU states such as Germany and France had supported the US in its "anti-Iran stances" to gain concessions from Washington on other international issues, adding that the European powers "have lost their traditional sense of independence," the report said.

