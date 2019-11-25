Iran Says US Has No Right to Interfere in JCPOA, Slams Recent Sanctions on Fordow Site

The United States does not have the right to intervene in issues concerning the Iranian nuclear deal or judge Iran's nuclear commitments, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said on Monday in reaction to the US' recent decision to reverse a sanctions waiver on Iran's Fordow nuclear facility

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The United States does not have the right to intervene in issues concerning the Iranian nuclear deal or judge Iran's nuclear commitments, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said on Monday in reaction to the US' recent decision to reverse a sanctions waiver on Iran's Fordow nuclear facility.

Last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington would terminate its sanctions waiver beginning on December 15 and called on Tehran to immediately cease its uranium enrichment activities.

"As for the sanctions waiver [for the Fordow nuclear facility], we do not believe that the US may comment on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or interfere in the issue, as well as judge our nuclear commitments," Mousavi said during a briefing.

He also confirmed that Tehran is continuing to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed by Iran and the nuclear six � the United Kingdom, the US, China, Russia, France and Germany � in 2015. It stipulated that Tehran significantly limit its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related international sanctions.

In May 2018, the US withdrew from the deal and reimposed economic sanctions on Iran. Roughly a year later, Tehran responded by warning that it would steadily abandon its JCPOA obligations every 60 days unless the other signatories helped facilitate continued oil and other trade with Iran.

It has since been gradually following through on its warnings, and on November 7, Tehran began its fourth stage in the process � enriching uranium at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.