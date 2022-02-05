UrduPoint.com

Iran Says US Steps On Lifting Sanctions 'good But Not Enough'

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2022 | 04:06 PM

Tehran, Feb 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :US steps on lifting sanctions are "good but not enough", Iran's foreign minister said on Saturday, hours after Washington announced it was waiving some sanctions on Iran's civilian nuclear programme.

"The lifting of some sanctions can, in the true sense of the word, translate into their good will. Americans talk about it, but it should be known that what happens on paper is good but not enough," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was quoted as saying by ISNA news agency.

More Stories From World

