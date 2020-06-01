Iran says virus cases jump nearly 3,000 in a day, a 2-month high

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 04:24 PM

Iran on Monday announced almost 3,000 new coronavirus infections, its highest daily count in two months, as it warned of another "dangerous peak" in the Middle East's deadliest outbreak

"People seem to think the coronavirus is over... some officials also believe everything" is back to normal, said Health Minister Saeed Namaki.

"The coronavirus is not only far from over, but we could at any moment see (another) dangerous peak," he said in a televised interview.

Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour raised Iran's caseload to 154,445 with 2,979 new infections recorded in the past 24 hours.

He added that the virus had claimed another 81 lives in the past day, up by 18 compared with Sunday and raising the total to 7,878.

According to Namaki, the provinces of Sistan and Baluchistan, Kermanshah, and Hormozgan are currently struggling with surges in infections.

He added that half Iran's fatalities for the past day were recorded in three provinces, without naming them.

"If this continues, deaths can reach three digits again."

