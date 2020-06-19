UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Says Virus Cases Top 200,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 06:02 PM

Iran says virus cases top 200,000

Iran said its novel coronavirus caseload passed the 200,000 mark on Friday, as authorities gave provinces the power to reimpose measures aimed at stemming the spread of the virus

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ):Iran said its novel coronavirus caseload passed the 200,000 mark on Friday, as authorities gave provinces the power to reimpose measures aimed at stemming the spread of the virus.

Official figures have shown an upward trajectory in new confirmed COVID-19 cases since early May, when Iran hit a near two-month low in recorded infections.

Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on state television that another 2,615 people in Iran had tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

That brought to 200,262 the total number of confirmed cases since the country's outbreak emerged four months ago.

The new cases were "a reflection of (the Iranian people's) cooperation in the past two to four weeks," said Lari, who again urged citizens to observe health protocols and social distancing.

She added that 120 fatalities in the past day had taken the overall toll to 9,392.

There has been scepticism at home and abroad about Iran's official figures, with concerns the real toll could be much higher.

Six of Iran's 31 provinces -- Bushehr, Hormozgan, Kermanshah, Kurdistan, Sistan and Baluchistan, and West Azerbaijan -- are currently "red", the highest level on the country's colour-coded risk scale.

The number was five on Thursday.

Deputy Health Minister Hossein Erfani told state television on Friday that Iran had implemented what it calls "dynamic social distancing".

The measure enabled "each province to decide for itself" regarding restrictive measures.

Iran reported its first cases on February 19 and started implementing measures such as shutting down non-essential businesses and busy Shiite shrines to contain the virus.

But the government progressively lifted the restrictions from April in order to reopen the sanctions-hit economy.

The recent upsurge in infections -- which the government insists is due to increased testing rather than a worsening outbreak -- and the new powers have prompted some provinces to reimpose restrictive measures.

Related Topics

Iran Kermanshah Azerbaijan February April May TV From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Defeat in Ladakh blow on India's hegemonic designs ..

14 minutes ago

Emirates to resume scheduled services from Sialkot

17 minutes ago

Hussain Haqqani says he was not allowed to testify ..

22 minutes ago

5 reasons that makes OPPO F15 an all-time HIT!

33 minutes ago

KP Govt presents Rs923bln tax free budget with max ..

27 seconds ago

Rupee continues bearish trend against dollar

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.