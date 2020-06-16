UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Says Virus Death Toll Tops 9,000

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 05:56 PM

Iran says virus death toll tops 9,000

Iran said on Tuesday a third straight day of more than 100 coronavirus deaths took its overall toll past 9,000, attributing the spike to increased travel by its citizens

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Iran said on Tuesday a third straight day of more than 100 coronavirus deaths took its overall toll past 9,000, attributing the spike to increased travel by its citizens.

Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari warned the bleak figures could get even worse unless people stayed at home for the upcoming long weekend.

She said the increase in the daily toll was "due in large part to people's travel in recent weeks".

"We ask you to avoid unnecessary trips during the upcoming holidays so as not to see an increase in statistics in the future." Iran has a public holiday on Wednesday, the last day of the working week, making the upcoming weekend a three-day break.

Lari said the 115 new deaths in the past 24 hours took Iran's overall toll to 9,065.

She said another 2,563 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 192,439 since the start of Iran's outbreak.

Iran had on Sunday reported 107 deaths from the illness -- the first time the tally has topped 100 since April 13.

The government reported the country's first coronavirus cases on February 19, and it has since struggled to contain the outbreak.

It shut schools, postponed major public events and barred intercity travel to stop the virus's spread in March before gradually easing restrictions from April.

Official figures have shown a rising trajectory in new confirmed cases since early May, when Iran hit a near two-month low in daily recorded infections.

Lari said 10 of Iran's 31 provinces were now classified as "red" -- the highest level on the government's colour-coded risk scale.

That compares with five provinces on Monday.

"We strongly recommend that you use a mask when you leave home," she told Iranians.

"Homemade masks can also be effective," she added.

Related Topics

Iran Holidays February March April May Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Price of 24 Karat gold goes up by Rs. 900

28 minutes ago

OPPO's #HowFastCanBe hits 70M+ views as TikTokers ..

36 minutes ago

UAE chairs 3rd regional consultative meeting of Gl ..

44 minutes ago

Department of Civil Aviation, RAK Police urge para ..

58 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

58 minutes ago

Capri Palace opens its doors for first time as a J ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.