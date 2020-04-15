UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Says Virus Deaths Below 100 For Second Day

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 05:18 PM

Iran says virus deaths below 100 for second day

Iran on Wednesday said new deaths from the novel coronavirus remained in double figures for the second day in a row, as the country gradually reopens its sanctions-hit economy

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Iran on Wednesday said new deaths from the novel coronavirus remained in double figures for the second day in a row, as the country gradually reopens its sanctions-hit economy.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 94 deaths from the COVID-19 disease were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall toll to 4,777.

Another 1,512 people tested positive for the illness.

That took the total number of infections to 76,389, Jahanpour said, noting that 49,933 of those hospitalised had recovered and been discharged.

The government of President Hassan Rouhani has struggled to contain the outbreak that emerged two months ago.

It shut schools and universities, postponed major events and imposed a range of other restrictions, but it has stopped short of ordering lockdowns.

Iran allowed small businesses outside Tehran to reopen on Saturday and is set to extend the measure to the capital next week.

The move has faced criticism from health experts and even some authorities.

Rouhani and other top officials have argued that the economy must reopen amid diminishing oil and tax revenues coupled with US sanctions on the country.

"We have to fight both the disease and unemployment at the same time," Rouhani told a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The president announced the sale of a 10 percent stake in Social Security Organisation's investment arm, known by its Persian acronym SHASTA, on the stock market.

The Tehran Stock Exchange's website put the holding's market capitalisation at 688 trillion rials ($4.3 billion) for the offered eight billion shares.

SHASTA is Iran's biggest holding company with stakes in industries as diverse as construction and pharmaceuticals.

The offering is expected to raise a significant amount of cash for the government, without it giving up control to appoint managers and board members.

While Iran had forecast that its economy would contract by 7.2 percent in the year to March 21, the country's stock market has risen over 187 percent during the same period.

Since then, the Tehran Stock Exchange's main index, the TEDPIX, has climbed by another 20 percent despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

This is while Iran has faced rising inflation and a sharp decline in the value of its national Currency.

Iran has requested a $5 billion emergency loan from the International Monetary Fund to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

But the United States, which effectively holds a veto at the IMF, has signalled it has no intention of allowing the loan, alleging that Iran would use the money to fund "terror abroad".

Related Topics

Loan IMF Iran Company Oil Sale Tehran Same United States Tehran Stock Exchange Money March Market From Government Cabinet Top Allied Rental Modarba Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the co ..

8 minutes ago

Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) ..

3 minutes ago

Doctors for starting PMDC online services

3 minutes ago

Brig. Mohammad Ahmed PM's new military secretary

3 minutes ago

WHO to Lose Roughly 14% of Budget After Trump Halt ..

3 minutes ago

French Budget to Have Deficit of 9% of GDP This Ye ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.