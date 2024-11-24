Iran Says Will Hold Nuclear Talks With France, Germany, UK On Friday
Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Iran said on Sunday that it would hold nuclear talks in the coming days with the three European countries that initiated a censure resolution against it adopted by the UN's atomic watchdog.
Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the meeting of the deputy foreign ministers of Iran, France, Germany and the United Kingdom would take place on Friday, without specifying a venue.
"A range of regional and international issues and topics, including the issues of Palestine and Lebanon, as well as the nuclear issue, will be discussed," the spokesman said in a foreign ministry statement.
Baghaei described the upcoming meeting as a continuation of talks held with the countries in September on the sidelines of the annual session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
On Thursday, the 35-nation board of governors of the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) adopted a resolution denouncing Iran for what it called a lack of cooperation.
The move came as tensions ran high over Iran's atomic program, which critics fear is aimed at developing a nuclear weapon -- something Tehran has repeatedly denied.
It also came after IAEA head Rafael Grossi returned from a trip to Tehran, where he appeared to have made headway.
During the visit, Iran agreed to an IAEA demand to cap its sensitive stock of near weapons-grade uranium enriched up to 60 percent purity.
In response to the resolution, Iran announced it was launching a "series of new and advanced centrifuges".
Centrifuges enrich uranium transformed into gas by rotating it at very high speed, increasing the proportion of fissile isotope material (U-235).
"We will substantially increase the enrichment capacity with the utilisation of different types of advanced machines," Behrouz Kamalvandi, Iran's atomic energy organisation spokesman, told state tv.
The country, however, also said it planned to continue its "technical and safeguards cooperation with the IAEA".
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in power since July and a supporter of dialogue with Western countries, has said he wants to remove "doubts and ambiguities" about his country's nuclear programme.
In 2015, Iran and world powers reached an agreement that saw the easing of international sanctions on Tehran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.
But the United States unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-president Donald Trump and reimposed biting economic sanctions, which prompted Iran to begin rolling back on its commitments.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From World
-
Germany goes nuts for viral pistachio chocolate11 minutes ago
-
Far right targets breakthrough in Romania presidential vote31 minutes ago
-
Basel votes to stump up bucks to host Eurovision51 minutes ago
-
Uruguayans head to polls with left hoping for comeback52 minutes ago
-
IPL auction records tumble as Pant and Iyer snapped up1 hour ago
-
Six face trial in Paris for blackmailing Paul Pogba2 hours ago
-
Jaiswal and Kohli slam centuries as Australia stare at defeat2 hours ago
-
Norris applauds 'deserved' champion Verstappen2 hours ago
-
Frenchman who sleeps with alligators seeks refuge for venomous menagerie3 hours ago
-
Former Masters champion Reed seals dominant Hong Kong Open win3 hours ago
-
Afghan women turn to entrepreneurship under Taliban3 hours ago
-
Verstappen 'never thought' he'd win four world titles3 hours ago