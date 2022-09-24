UrduPoint.com

Iran Says Will Respond To Ukraine's Downgrading Of Diplomatic Ties

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Iran Says Will Respond to Ukraine's Downgrading of Diplomatic Ties

Tehran vows to respond to Kiev's recent decision to strip Iranian Ambassador to Kiev of accreditation and reduce the number of diplomatic staff, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Tehran vows to respond to Kiev's recent decision to strip Iranian Ambassador to Kiev of accreditation and reduce the number of diplomatic staff, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"(Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser) Kanaani stressed that our country will take appropriate measures in response to Ukraine's decision and advised to avoid the influence of third parties who seek to destroy the relations," the ministry said on Telegram.

The spokesman also recalled Tehran's mediation efforts in the crisis between Moscow and Kiev and numerous contacts of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts.

Kanaani stressed that Iran calls for a political resolution to the conflict, the ministry added.

On Friday, Kiev announced its decision to revoke the credentials of Iranian Ambassador in Kiev Manouchehr Moradi and slash the number of diplomatic staff of the Iranian Embassy in Kiev over Tehran's alleged arms deliveries to Russia. On August 30, the White House said that it believed that Iran had provided Russia with two different types of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for use amid the special military operation in Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly denied the claims, accusing US media of spreading false news.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia White House Vehicles Tehran Kiev August Media

Recent Stories

Security tightened for Belgian minister after 'thr ..

Security tightened for Belgian minister after 'threat'

6 minutes ago
 Under qualified contractor fails in timely complet ..

Under qualified contractor fails in timely completion of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stad ..

6 minutes ago
 No Visible Police Presence Reported in Beijing Ami ..

No Visible Police Presence Reported in Beijing Amid Coup Plot Rumors

7 minutes ago
 Plea moved for seeking registration against Ayaz S ..

Plea moved for seeking registration against Ayaz Sadiq

24 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, Nawaz will decide strategy in London t ..

PM Shehbaz, Nawaz will decide strategy in London to deal with PTI's long march

43 minutes ago
 FM calls for generous int’l support for rehabili ..

FM calls for generous int’l support for rehabilitation of flood-hit people

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.