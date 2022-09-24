Tehran vows to respond to Kiev's recent decision to strip Iranian Ambassador to Kiev of accreditation and reduce the number of diplomatic staff, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Tehran vows to respond to Kiev's recent decision to strip Iranian Ambassador to Kiev of accreditation and reduce the number of diplomatic staff, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"(Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser) Kanaani stressed that our country will take appropriate measures in response to Ukraine's decision and advised to avoid the influence of third parties who seek to destroy the relations," the ministry said on Telegram.

The spokesman also recalled Tehran's mediation efforts in the crisis between Moscow and Kiev and numerous contacts of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts.

Kanaani stressed that Iran calls for a political resolution to the conflict, the ministry added.

On Friday, Kiev announced its decision to revoke the credentials of Iranian Ambassador in Kiev Manouchehr Moradi and slash the number of diplomatic staff of the Iranian Embassy in Kiev over Tehran's alleged arms deliveries to Russia. On August 30, the White House said that it believed that Iran had provided Russia with two different types of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for use amid the special military operation in Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly denied the claims, accusing US media of spreading false news.