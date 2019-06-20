Iran Says Will Take Drone Incident To UN To Show US 'lying'
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 10:17 PM
Iran said Thursday it would go to the UN to prove that a US spy drone it shot down had entered Iranian airspace, contrary to Washington's claims
"We'll take this new aggression to #UN & show that the US is lying about international waters," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted, after a US general said the drone was taken down some 34 kilometres (21 miles) from the Iranian coast.
"We don't seek war, but will zealously defend our skies, land & waters," Zarif said.