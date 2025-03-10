Open Menu

Iran Says Won't Negotiate Under 'intimidation' As Trump Ramps Up Pressure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Iran says won't negotiate under 'intimidation' as Trump ramps up pressure

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Iran said Monday it would not negotiate under "intimidation", after US President Donald Trump sought to ratchet up pressure on Tehran by ending a sanctions waiver that had allowed Iraq to buy electricity from its neighbour.

Iran's mission to the United Nations had indicated Sunday that Tehran might be open to talks aimed at addressing US concerns about the potential militarisation of its nuclear programme -- though not to ending the program completely.

But on Monday, Iran's top diplomat seemed to slam the door on such discussions, saying Tehran's nuclear programme was and always will be entirely peaceful and so there was "no such thing as its 'potential militarization'".

"We will NOT negotiate under pressure and intimidation. We will NOT even consider it, no matter what the subject may be," foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said on social media platform X.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has reinstated his policy of exerting "maximum pressure" against Iran, reimposing sweeping sanctions aimed at crushing its oil industry in particular.

The US State Department said Sunday the decision not to renew Iraq's sanctions waiver was made to "ensure we do not allow Iran any degree of economic or financial relief."

Iran supplies a third of Iraq's gas and electricity, providing Tehran with substantial income.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Brand Dubai launches Ramadan Recipes Guide

Brand Dubai launches Ramadan Recipes Guide

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure B ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure Board of Trustees of Dubai Futu ..

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, exchanging Ramadan greetin ..

12 hours ago
 Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attract ..

Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attracting Greenfield FDI for fourth ..

13 hours ago
Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop e ..

Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop economy

13 hours ago
 Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 30 ..

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes

15 hours ago
 Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al ..

Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

16 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei rais ..

Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..

17 hours ago
 Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

17 hours ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

18 hours ago

More Stories From World