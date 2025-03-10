Iran Says Won't Negotiate Under 'intimidation' As Trump Ramps Up Pressure
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 11:30 AM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Iran said Monday it would not negotiate under "intimidation", after US President Donald Trump sought to ratchet up pressure on Tehran by ending a sanctions waiver that had allowed Iraq to buy electricity from its neighbour.
Iran's mission to the United Nations had indicated Sunday that Tehran might be open to talks aimed at addressing US concerns about the potential militarisation of its nuclear programme -- though not to ending the program completely.
But on Monday, Iran's top diplomat seemed to slam the door on such discussions, saying Tehran's nuclear programme was and always will be entirely peaceful and so there was "no such thing as its 'potential militarization'".
"We will NOT negotiate under pressure and intimidation. We will NOT even consider it, no matter what the subject may be," foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said on social media platform X.
Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has reinstated his policy of exerting "maximum pressure" against Iran, reimposing sweeping sanctions aimed at crushing its oil industry in particular.
The US State Department said Sunday the decision not to renew Iraq's sanctions waiver was made to "ensure we do not allow Iran any degree of economic or financial relief."
Iran supplies a third of Iraq's gas and electricity, providing Tehran with substantial income.
