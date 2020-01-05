UrduPoint.com
Iran Scraps Remaining Limitations Under JCPOA - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 11:20 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) Iran announced on Sunday in a statement that it was discontinuing its remaining obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal.

"By taking the fifth step in reducing its obligations, Iran is abandoning the last key practical limitation under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which is dealing with the number of centrifuges," the government's statement said.

Iran will continue to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency and is ready to return to fulfilling its obligations if sanctions against the country are lifted, the statement added.

