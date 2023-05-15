Iran Seeking Military Equipment From Russia Worth Billions of Dollars - Kirby

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Iran wants to get billions of Dollars worth of military equipment from Russia, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

"Russia has been offering Iran unprecedented defense cooperation including on missiles, electronics, air defense," Kirby said. "In total, Iran is seeking billions of dollars worth of military equipment from Russia... This is a full-scale defense partnership that is harmful to Ukraine, to the region - the middle East - and to the international community."

Kirby also said that Iran is also seeking to purchase from Russia attack helicopters, radars and combat trainer aircraft.

In March, Iran's mission to the United Nations told Sputnik that Iran has finalized a deal to purchase Su-35 fighter jets from Russia, but information on the number of aircraft and the timing of their delivery has been classified.

The mission did not specify when the deal was finalized nor when and how many aircraft were supposed to be delivered from Russia.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in March that Tehran and Moscow are striving to enhance their cooperation, including in the military sphere.