TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Iran has asked Interpol to issue "red notices" for the arrest of four individuals allegedly involved in the November killing of prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, police spokesman Mehdi Hajian said Monday.

"A request for red notice issuance has been filed with Interpol concerning four of the perpetrators of martyr Fakhrizadeh's assassination," Hajian said at a press conference, as quoted by Iran's ISNA agency.

Fakhrizadeh, who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry's research and innovation center, was gunned down in the northern Iranian city of Absard on November 27. Iranian officials have previously accused Israel of being involved in the attack.

Iranian lawmakers passed a bill in late November with the aim of revitalizing the country's nuclear activities in the wake of Fakhrizadeh's death.