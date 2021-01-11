UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Seeks Interpol Red Notice For 4 Individuals Linked To Scientist's Death - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 02:49 PM

Iran Seeks Interpol Red Notice for 4 Individuals Linked to Scientist's Death - Police

Iran has asked Interpol to issue "red notices" for the arrest of four individuals allegedly involved in the November killing of prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, police spokesman Mehdi Hajian said Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Iran has asked Interpol to issue "red notices" for the arrest of four individuals allegedly involved in the November killing of prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, police spokesman Mehdi Hajian said Monday.

"A request for red notice issuance has been filed with Interpol concerning four of the perpetrators of martyr Fakhrizadeh's assassination," Hajian said at a press conference, as quoted by Iran's ISNA agency.

Fakhrizadeh, who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry's research and innovation center, was gunned down in the northern Iranian city of Absard on November 27. Iranian officials have previously accused Israel of being involved in the attack.

Iranian lawmakers passed a bill in late November with the aim of revitalizing the country's nuclear activities in the wake of Fakhrizadeh's death.

Related Topics

Attack Police Israel Iran Nuclear Isna November

Recent Stories

PDM is all set to take out anti-govt rally today i ..

19 seconds ago

Yemen's grinding six-year war

16 seconds ago

Japan sumo wrestler quits, saying coronavirus fear ..

17 seconds ago

PTI 's Fiza Zeeshan demands arrest of kidnapped gi ..

19 seconds ago

Governor Punjab praises extraordinary development ..

20 seconds ago

Systemic Freedom Restrictions Impacted Scale of El ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.