Iran Seeks Nuclear Deal Talks Due To National Interests, Not Trust In US -Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 11:04 PM

Iran is ready to continue negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, based on the country's national interests rather than trust in the United States, foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday

"We would never hold talks with the US on the basis of trust. The JCPOA was not the result of our trust in the US either ... Iran's red lines are its national interests. We are prepared to pursue and conclude the talks," Kanaani was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

Tehran is making efforts to have the sanctions lifted and make all the parties, including Washington, return to the nuclear deal, the spokesman added.

"The JCPOA could be continued whenever the other side is prepared, and we make sure of the other party's commitment. As the only party that has behaved responsibly, we are prepared to proceed with the negotiations to fulfill the country's national interests," Kanaani said.

In June, several US media outlets reported that the United States and Iran held indirect talks in Oman in May to discuss Tehran's nuclear program and lifting of sanctions amid a freeze in nuclear deal talks.

In 2015, Iran and China, France, Russia, the UK, the US plus Germany and the EU signed the JCPOA, which envisaged lifting sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restricting the Iranian nuclear program. Under former US President Donald Trump, Washington withdrew from the deal, reimposing sanctions against Iran. The country reacted by reducing its obligations under the deal, including those concerning nuclear research, centrifuges and uranium enrichment levels.

In December 2021, talks on the resumption of the JCPOA were restarted, but a year later the progress on the deal was stalled.

