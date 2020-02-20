Iran Seeks To Hold Trilateral Summit With Russia, Turkey On Syria Soon - Source
Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 04:24 PM
TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Iran is discussing the possibility of convening a trilateral summit on the Syrian crisis with Russia and Turkey in the near future, an informed source in the Iranian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.
"Iran is currently holding consultations and seeks to hold the summit with Russian and Turkish friends in the near future. [Tehran also seeks] to reach an agreement on this summit at these difficult times," the source said.