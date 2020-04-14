Iran Sees Lowest Daily Rise in Coronavirus Deaths in Month

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus rose to 4,683 on Tuesday after 98 more people died overnight, in what is the lowest daily increase in a month.

"We are in double digits for the first time in a month, with 98 fatalities, which is of course lamentable.

The new deaths took the total to 4,683," the Health Ministry spokesman, Kianush Jahanpur, told reporters.

Iran confirmed 1,574 new infection cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 74,877. Of them, 48,129 patients have fully recovered.