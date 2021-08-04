UrduPoint.com

Iran Sees No Evidence Of Its Involvement In Mercer Street Attack - Embassy To UK

Iran Sees No Evidence of Its Involvement in Mercer Street Attack - Embassy to UK

Iran received no proof of its involvement in a recent attack on the Mercer Street tanker after it asked for evidence following accusations from Western countries, the Iranian embassy to the United Kingdom said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Iran received no proof of its involvement in a recent attack on the Mercer Street tanker after it asked for evidence following accusations from Western countries, the Iranian embassy to the United Kingdom said on Wednesday.

"August 1st: Iran was accused of drone attack on Mercer Street off the Oman coast. We asked for evidence. No shred of it is produced yet," the embassy tweeted.

The diplomatic mission also said that Tehran "will look into the events to make the sources of misleading news notorious to the public."

