Iran Sees Russia As Key Arms, Defense Partner - Foreign Ministry Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 01:31 PM

Iran Sees Russia as Key Arms, Defense Partner - Foreign Ministry Spokesman

Iran considers Russia as one of its main partners in the military and defense field, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told Sputnik in an interview, noting that the two countries can boost partnership as the UN arms embargo imposed on Tehran is now lifted

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Iran considers Russia as one of its main partners in the military and defense field, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told Sputnik in an interview, noting that the two countries can boost partnership as the UN arms embargo imposed on Tehran is now lifted.

"Over the recent years, Russia has been one of Iran's main partners in the defense and military fields. Now, with the lifting of arms restrictions, the two countries can enhance the prospects for military cooperation," Khatibzadeh said.

"Negotiations between Tehran and Moscow are ongoing within the framework of a joint commission for military cooperation.

Partnership programs between the two countries' authorities are developed through it, including those related to regional and international issues," the spokesman added.

Any arms purchase from "friendly countries" will depend on the basic needs of Iran, the spokesman told Sputnik, noting that Tehran can obtain any kind of weapons and necessary equipment � "from any source" � without legal restrictions and only on the basis of its defense needs.

