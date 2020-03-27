The US accusation against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is the latest attempt to intervene in the country's affairs and instigate regime change, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The US accusation against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is the latest attempt to intervene in the country's affairs and instigate regime change, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Friday.

"No provision in international law allows the United States, abusing its legal mechanisms, to intervene in the internal affairs of other countries to prepare a coup or [act of] aggression against an independent state," Mousavi said.

A day prior, the US indicted Maduro and four associates for "narco-terrorism," accusing the Venezuelan leader of trafficking drugs. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo then announced a reward of $15 million for information leading to Maduro's arrest.

The Venezuelan leader has rejected the accusations and said Venezuela has been at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking in the region.�