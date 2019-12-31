Iran seizes ship in Gulf for suspending fuel smuggling

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday seized a ship on suspicion of smuggling fuel in the Gulf waters near the island of Abu Musa, the state-run IRNA news agency reported

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday seized a ship on suspicion of smuggling fuel in the Gulf waters near the island of Abu Musa, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

The authorities also detained the 16 Malaysian crew on board the ship. The ship was carrying nearly 1.3 million liters of fuel, the IRNA said, without revealing under which national flag the ship was sailing.