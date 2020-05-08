Iran Sends 40,000 COVID-19 Testing Kits to Germany, Turkey - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Iran has sent 40,000 testing kits to Turkey, Germany, and other countries, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Earlier in the week, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi informed that Tehran had sent medical products to Germany, Lebanon, and Afghanistan.

"We also sent 40,000 advanced Iran-made test kits to #Germany, #Turkey and others," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

On April 7, Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri claimed that Iran had reached self-sufficiency in producing medical equipment necessary to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.