Iran Sends 500-ton Humanitarian Aid Shipment To Lebanon

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Iran has sent a 500-ton humanitarian aid shipment to Lebanon, an official with the IRCS has announced.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has dispatched 500 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon, according to Babak Mahmoud, the head of the IRCS Aid and Relief Organization.

Mahmoudi said that the shipment includes both essential items and vital medical equipment.

This 500-ton consignment was sent from Bandar Abbas, a port city in southern Iran, to various regions across Lebanon, he said.

