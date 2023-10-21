Open Menu

Iran Sends 60 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid For Gaza

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Iran sends 60 tons of humanitarian aid for Gaza

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Iran sent 60 tons of humanitarian aid to Egypt to be transferred to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing.

The aid consignment included food, medical supplies and medicines, according to the Iranian state television on Friday.

The aid was sent from Tehran Airport to Egypt in coordination with the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

Earlier today, a humanitarian convoy, which comprises 20 trucks, began to enter the Gaza Strip from the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, the first since the armed conflict broke out between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since Oct. 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis, with no electricity, while water, food, fuel, and medical supplies are running out.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an "immediate humanitarian cease-fire” to ease the “epic human suffering."

At least 4,137 Palestinians, including 1,524 children and 1,000 women have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while the figure stands at more than 1,400 people in Israel.

More Stories From World