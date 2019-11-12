Iran sends back Pakistani immigrants

After completion of formal procedures, the Levies force handed over the immigrants to the Federal Investigation Agency for further investigations

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :After completion of formal procedures, the Levies force handed over the immigrants to the Federal Investigation Agency for further investigations.

Pakistanis living in Iran illegally or trying to enter Iran illegally are caught every year by Iranian security forces.

Iranian authorities have been often deporting illegal Pakistani immigrants.

Iran and Pakistan are already engaged in strengthening cooperation to stop the illegal movements of immigrants.