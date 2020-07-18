A black box from a Ukrainian plane downed near Tehran in January has been sent to France for reading, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohsen Baharvand said Saturday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) A black box from a Ukrainian plane downed near Tehran in January has been sent to France for reading, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohsen Baharvand said Saturday.

"The black box from the Ukrainian plane has been delivered to Paris," Baharvand was quoted as saying by the Etemad newspaper.

The diplomat, who is in charge of international and legal affairs, said the flight data recorder was brought to the French capital on Friday by Iranian civil aviation officials. The reading will begin on Monday, he added.

The Ukrainian jetliner was mistakenly shot down shortly after it took off from Iran's capital Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 people on board. Iran initially denied its role in the crash but eventually admitted the jet had been confused with a US missile.