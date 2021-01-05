UrduPoint.com
Iran Sends Interpol 48 Arrest Requests Over Soleimani Assassination - Gov't

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Iran sent Interpol arrest requests, known as Red Notices, for 48 people with links to the assassination of prominent Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, Iranian Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on Tuesday.

Among others, the list includes high-ranking US officials and military, including US President Donald Trump, whom Tehran considers the key person responsible for Soleimani's assassination.

"Each of them was identified. Regardless of what role exactly they played, Red Notices were sent to Interpol," Esmaili said at a press conference.

Iran once asked Interpol to detain Trump in late June, but the international law enforcement agency told Sputnik that its internal rules rendered the request unattainable.

Gen. Qasem Soleimani was the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force. On January 3, the military was assassinated by US troops near the airport of Baghdad, Iraq's capital. Washington held him responsible for an attack on the US embassy in Baghdad several days before that.

