UrduPoint.com

Iran Sends US 12-Point Project In Response To Washington's Proposals - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 09:49 PM

Iran Sends US 12-Point Project in Response to Washington's Proposals - Reports

Tehran has sent the United States a 12-point proposal regarding the country's nuclear program and the lifting of US sanctions, Iranian news agency Fars reported on Thursday, citing a source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Tehran has sent the United States a 12-point proposal regarding the country's nuclear program and the lifting of US sanctions, Iranian news agency Fars reported on Thursday, citing a source.

According to the source, Washington sent two unofficial documents pertaining to the draft agreement on the aforementioned issues to the Iranian side, to which Iran responded with its 12 points delivered through a mediator.

In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, aimed at scaling back Iran's nuclear program and signed by the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union, and enacted hardline policies against Tehran.

Iran largely abandoned its own obligations under the accord as well after the US withdrawal. The seventh round of talks to revive the deal began in late November.

Related Topics

Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France European Union Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States May November 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

First ever true millipede with over 1,000 feet fou ..

First ever true millipede with over 1,000 feet found

9 seconds ago
 Entire nation pays tribute to martyrs: Sheikh Rash ..

Entire nation pays tribute to martyrs: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

11 seconds ago
 IGP Balochistan dismisses DSP Panjgur from service ..

IGP Balochistan dismisses DSP Panjgur from service on charge of corruption

12 seconds ago
 Greece Will Require Negative COVID-19 Test Done Wi ..

Greece Will Require Negative COVID-19 Test Done Within 72 Hours From Travelers

14 seconds ago
 Mariam Almheiri highlights importance of innovatio ..

Mariam Almheiri highlights importance of innovation in sustainable development a ..

23 minutes ago
 Four-Nation Group Gives Iran Final Chance to Discu ..

Four-Nation Group Gives Iran Final Chance to Discuss 2020 Downing of Ukraine Pas ..

15 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.