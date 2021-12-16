(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Tehran has sent the United States a 12-point proposal regarding the country's nuclear program and the lifting of US sanctions, Iranian news agency Fars reported on Thursday, citing a source.

According to the source, Washington sent two unofficial documents pertaining to the draft agreement on the aforementioned issues to the Iranian side, to which Iran responded with its 12 points delivered through a mediator.

In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, aimed at scaling back Iran's nuclear program and signed by the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union, and enacted hardline policies against Tehran.

Iran largely abandoned its own obligations under the accord as well after the US withdrawal. The seventh round of talks to revive the deal began in late November.