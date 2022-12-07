UrduPoint.com

Iran Sentences 5 People To Death Over Killing Of Paramilitary Officer - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Iran Sentences 5 People to Death Over Killing of Paramilitary Officer - Reports

An Iranian court has issued preliminary verdicts to 16 defendants for killing a member of the Basij paramilitary force affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), five of whom were sentenced to death, media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) An Iranian court has issued preliminary verdicts to 16 defendants for killing a member of the Basij paramilitary force affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), five of whom were sentenced to death, media reported on Tuesday.

According to Fars news, 11 other defendants, including three minors, were handed lengthy jail terms.

Ruhollah Ajamian was killed on November 3 during riots in northern Iran when a group of men chased and attacked him with knives and stones.

The ongoing protests were sparked by the death of a young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, who was detained for violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code. The situation escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran's clerical rulers, posing one of the most serious challenges to Iran's theocracy since the 1979 revolution.

