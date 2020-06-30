Iran sentences former exiled opposition figure to death: judiciary

Iran on Tuesday said it has sentenced to death Ruhollah Zam, a former opposition figure who had lived in exile in France and had been implicated in anti-government protests

"The court has considered 13 counts of charges together as instances of corruption on earth and therefore passed the death sentence," judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said, quotedby the judiciary's official website.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the arrest of Zam in October last year.