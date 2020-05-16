Iran sentences French academic to 5 years in prison: lawyer

(@FahadShabbir)

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Iran sentenced a French-Iranian academic to five years in prison on national security charges on Saturday, her lawyer told AFP.

Fariba Adelkhah was "sentenced to five years for gathering and conspiring against national security, and one year for propaganda against the Islamic Republic of Iran," Said Dehghan said.

He said his client would only be expected to serve the longer, five-year jail term and added that she intended to appeal.