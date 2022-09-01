Iran Sentences Over 20 People to Prison After Tragic Building Collapse in Abadan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) A court in Iran's southwestern Abadan province sentenced 21 people to prison after the collapse of an office building in May, national media reported on Wednesday.

According to the state-run broadcaster IRIB, the defendants were charged with manslaughter as a result of non-compliance with state and safety regulations and sentenced to 3 years in prison.

On May 23, a ten-story office building in Abadan collapsed, killing 43 people. The construction of the building, which was initially planned to be only seven-story, began before it received the necessary permits. Rescue works lasted over a week.