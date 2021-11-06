UrduPoint.com

Iran Sentences Pair To Death For Adultery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 09:21 PM

Iran sentences pair to death for adultery

Iran's supreme court has upheld death sentences for adultery against a 27-year-old and his 33-year-old lover after the man's father-in-law denied them clemency, a reformist newspaper reported Saturday

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Iran's supreme court has upheld death sentences for adultery against a 27-year-old and his 33-year-old lover after the man's father-in-law denied them clemency, a reformist newspaper reported Saturday.

The man's wife, who presented police with video evidence of her husband's infidelity early this year, had asked the courts to spare the pair the death penalty, the Shargh daily said.

But her father demanded that the death sentence be imposed and the court found in his favour, the paper added.

Iranian law provides that if a victim's family forgives the accused in a capital crime, the convict can be either pardoned or given a jail sentence.

Under the interpretation of Islamic sharia law in force since Iran's 1979 revolution, adultery is punishable by stoning.

But Tehran changed the law in 2013 to allow judges to order an alternative method of execution, usually hanging.

It was unclear what form of execution the court ordered in the latest case.

According to human rights group Amnesty International, Iran carried out 246 executions last year, just one in public.

It gave no breakdown of the number carried out for adultery.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Police Iran Jail Amnesty International Wife Tehran Man Family Court Love

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Crown Prince of Luxem ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Crown Prince of Luxembourg at Expo 2020 Dubai

7 minutes ago
 Opposition not concerned about public problems: Ha ..

Opposition not concerned about public problems: Hasaan Khawar

15 seconds ago
 Appointment of chairman BoD FIEDMC welcomed

Appointment of chairman BoD FIEDMC welcomed

17 seconds ago
 Promoting inter-provincial culture to help reunite ..

Promoting inter-provincial culture to help reunite Pakistanis: Saman Rai

21 seconds ago
 Factory sealed over illegal sugar stock

Factory sealed over illegal sugar stock

5 minutes ago
 25 criminals held, contraband seized

25 criminals held, contraband seized

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.