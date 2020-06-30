Iran Sentences to Death News Portal Head for Collusion With Foreign Intelligence - Reports

Iran has sentenced Roohollah Zam, the administrator of the Paris-based opposition Amad News portal, for collusion with foreign intelligence agencies, national media reported on Tuesday, citing judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaeili

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Iran has sentenced Roohollah Zam, the administrator of the Paris-based opposition Amad News portal, for collusion with foreign intelligence agencies, national media reported on Tuesday, citing judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaeili.

The defendant can appeal the death sentence, the Tasnim news agency specified.

Zam, a Paris-based Iranian exiled activist, was arrested in mid-October.

The details of the detention remain unknown. Tehran says that it was a result of a complex intelligence operation and cooperation with other intelligence services.

According to the IRNA news agency, the activist was arrested for "anti-revolutionary activities." He reportedly acted at the instruction of French intelligence and also received support from the US and Israeli intelligence services.

Zam is known for actively covering the 2017-2018 Iranian protests.