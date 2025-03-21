Open Menu

Iran Set To Increase Daily Gas Extraction By 500 Million Cubic Feet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Iran set to increase daily gas extraction by 500 million cubic feet

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The capacity of gas extraction in Iran will increase 50% more to its current daily production capacity, according to a contractor involved in a project.

Ehsan Mohammadi, the contractor of the Belal Gas Field development project, says the country’s gas extraction capacity is expected to rise by 500 million cubic feet (14.2 million cubic meters) per day following the development of this gas field.

Mohammadi made the speculation on the sidelines of the installation of the wellhead jacket for the Belal Gas Field, located at the shared border between Iran and Qatar in the Persian Gulf, on Tuesday.

On the eve of the anniversary of the nationalization of the Iranian oil industry, the contractor said that drilling operations for this shared Iran-Qatar gas field will begin following the installation of the wellhead jacket and the rig.

He also said that the Iranian Offshore Engineering and Construction Company is developing the well deck, while POSCO is handling the drilling process.

Emphasizing that this gas field comprises eight wells, he said Iran’s gas condensate production will rise by 10,000 barrels per day, as well.

The National Iranian Oil Company commissioned the PetroPars Company as the general contractor for the Belal Gas Field development project.

