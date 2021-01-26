UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Should Comply With 2015 Nuclear Deal If It Wants US To Rejoin It - French Presidency

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 09:34 PM

Iran Should Comply With 2015 Nuclear Deal If It Wants US to Rejoin It - French Presidency

Tehran should desist from any provocative acts and implement its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if it wants to see Washington's return to the 2015 accord, an Elysee official said on Tuesday, as cited by media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Tehran should desist from any provocative acts and implement its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if it wants to see Washington's return to the 2015 accord, an Elysee official said on Tuesday, as cited by media.

The Donald Trump administration abandoned the multilateral accord in 2018, reinstating sanctions on Tehran after accusing it noncompliance with the deal.

"If they [Iranian authorities] are serious about the negotiations and if they want to obtain a re-engagement of all the stakeholders in the JCPOA, they must first refrain from other provocations and secondly they must respect what is required," the official told reporters, as cited by the Le Telegramme news outlet.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said last week that Tehran would fulfill its pledges under the nuclear agreement if the cabinet of new US President Joe Biden returns to the deal.

Notably, Antony Blinken, Biden's nominee for secretary of state, told a Senate panel that the United States would favorably respond to Iran's resumed compliance with the nuclear agreement, pledging to broaden it to cover the missile program.

Related Topics

Senate Iran Washington Nuclear Trump Tehran United States 2015 2018 Media All From Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

Cancer Drug Plitidepsin May Be More Effective Agai ..

1 minute ago

Development of sports comes through development of ..

6 minutes ago

IAEA all praise for PAEC's use of nuclear technolo ..

1 minute ago

Administration decides action against 63 illegal c ..

8 minutes ago

Court seeks report from jail superintendent on Kha ..

8 minutes ago

Biden Will Support Israeli-Palestinian Mutually-Ag ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.