Iran Should Comply With 2015 Nuclear Deal If It Wants US to Rejoin It - French Presidency

Tehran should desist from any provocative acts and implement its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if it wants to see Washington's return to the 2015 accord, an Elysee official said on Tuesday, as cited by media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Tehran should desist from any provocative acts and implement its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if it wants to see Washington's return to the 2015 accord, an Elysee official said on Tuesday, as cited by media.

The Donald Trump administration abandoned the multilateral accord in 2018, reinstating sanctions on Tehran after accusing it noncompliance with the deal.

"If they [Iranian authorities] are serious about the negotiations and if they want to obtain a re-engagement of all the stakeholders in the JCPOA, they must first refrain from other provocations and secondly they must respect what is required," the official told reporters, as cited by the Le Telegramme news outlet.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said last week that Tehran would fulfill its pledges under the nuclear agreement if the cabinet of new US President Joe Biden returns to the deal.

Notably, Antony Blinken, Biden's nominee for secretary of state, told a Senate panel that the United States would favorably respond to Iran's resumed compliance with the nuclear agreement, pledging to broaden it to cover the missile program.