Iran Should Not Assume It Can Undermine US Partnerships in Middle East - Austin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) Iran should have no illusions that it can jeopardize the partnerships of the United States in the middle East, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Saturday.

"Iran stocks tensions in this region and beyond. That undermines peace and stability for us all...

We urge Iran to do its part to take steps to reduce violence and conflict. But whatever Iran decides, we will continue to work closely with our partners," Austin said at the IISS Manama Dialogue 2021.

The US official added that "Iran should have no illusions that it can undermine our strong relationships in this (Middle East) region. And we will defend ourselves and we will defend our interests."