Iran Should Respect IAEA Inspectors' Privileges, Immunity - Russian Envoy In Vienna

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 04:37 PM

Iran Should Respect IAEA Inspectors' Privileges, Immunity - Russian Envoy in Vienna

Iran should respect privileges and immunity of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) inspectors, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Iran should respect privileges and immunity of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) inspectors, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) confirmed media reports that it had prevented an IAEA inspector from examining the Natanz plant. According to the AEOI, the security equipment at the facility's entrance had shown the presence of suspicious materials among the inspector's belongings.

"Our attitude is understandable.

Privileges and immunities must be respected, of course. And inspectors should behave as expected so that their behavior does not cause any questions and suspicions," Ulyanov said.

It is not good that this information leaked to the press, since issues related to the IAEA Executive Warranty Line are confidential, he noted.

"Where it leaked - either in the IAEA Secretariat or in Western missions. But fact is a fact. Yes, indeed such an episode took place and was settled for long time ago, almost with rhinestones, as soon as possible," the envoy added.

