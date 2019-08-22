Iran Showcases Own Version of Russian S-300 Missile - Presidential Office

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday officially presented Tehran's own version of Russia's S-300 surface-to-air missile system, dubbed the Bavar 373, the president's office said in a statement.

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday officially presented Tehran's own version of Russia's S-300 surface-to-air missile system, dubbed the Bavar 373, the president's office said in a statement.

Earlier in August, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami announced that Tehran would give a demonstration of the Bavar 373 on Defense Industry Day, expressing hope that it would significantly increase Iran's defense capabilities.

"The domestically-built long-range surface-to-air missile system Bavar 373 was unveiled at Dr Hassan Rouhani's order, as the most advanced and unique defense system in the country.

At the unveiling ceremony, which was held on Thursday morning at the ceremony for National Defense Industry Day, Dr Rouhani ordered the unveiling of the defense system," the statement said.

The statement added that Rouhani inspected various parts of the defense system, including the launcher, and detection and tracking radars.

The missile system, designed and developed in Iran, was already tested in 2017. The Iranian military considers the� Bavar 373 to be a viable competitor of Russia's S-300 system.