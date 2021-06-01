Iran Showing Interest in 'Various' Russian Arms - Russian Defense Cooperation Agency

Iran is interested in arms supplies from Russia and new contracts can be expected, Dmitry Shugaev, the director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Iran is interested in arms supplies from Russia and new contracts can be expected, Dmitry Shugaev, the director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said on Tuesday.

"We have long-standing relations with Iran, and we follow through our commitments under our contractual obligations for supplies. We will see how the situation unfolds.

There are prospects ... we are not 'friends against' anyone," he said.

According to Shugaev, Tehran showed interest in "various" types of Russian arms.

Since October 18, 2020, Iran was free to resume selling and buying weapons. Before that, arms suppliers needed an authorization to trade with Iran under the nuclear deal. Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami stated that the country aims to export more military equipment than import.