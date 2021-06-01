UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Showing Interest In 'Various' Russian Arms - Russian Defense Cooperation Agency

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 03:56 PM

Iran Showing Interest in 'Various' Russian Arms - Russian Defense Cooperation Agency

Iran is interested in arms supplies from Russia and new contracts can be expected, Dmitry Shugaev, the director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Iran is interested in arms supplies from Russia and new contracts can be expected, Dmitry Shugaev, the director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said on Tuesday.

"We have long-standing relations with Iran, and we follow through our commitments under our contractual obligations for supplies. We will see how the situation unfolds.

There are prospects ... we are not 'friends against' anyone," he said.

According to Shugaev, Tehran showed interest in "various" types of Russian arms.

Since October 18, 2020, Iran was free to resume selling and buying weapons. Before that, arms suppliers needed an authorization to trade with Iran under the nuclear deal. Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami stated that the country aims to export more military equipment than import.

Related Topics

Import Iran Russia Nuclear Tehran October 2020 From

Recent Stories

China's mobile internet users spend a quarter of s ..

57 seconds ago

Taiwan reports 327 local COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths ..

58 seconds ago

Health experts advise adopting protective measures ..

59 seconds ago

Capital spending by Japanese companies drops 7.8 p ..

1 minute ago

Electric Fans exports increase by 41.47% in 10 mon ..

1 minute ago

US decides to withdraw forces from Afghanistan by ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.